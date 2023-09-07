It’s no secret that WWE officials are very high up on LA Knight, and they recognize how he has quickly developed a strong fanbase since coming to the main roster. Knight is currently in the early stages of a significant push, and now word is that WWE is locking Knight in for the next several years.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Knight and WWE officials have been negotiating a new long-term deal, and that the contract is either close to being finalized, or has already closed. It’s believed by some sources that this contract is for as long as 5 years.

While Knight is already enjoying success, multiple sources have maintained that WWE officials were waiting on a certain point before really pulling the trigger on the big push. This new report notes that the long-term contract is what WWE wanted to lock into place before moving forward with the push.

It was reported this week, via WrestleVotes, that WWE updated their internal “talent board” coming out of Payback, and that Knight was listed as the top babyface Superstar on SmackDown. It was noted today, via PWInsider, that plans now call for Knight to be pushed as one of the top babyfaces on the blue brand, if not the top.

Knight defeated The Miz at Payback this past weekend, with John Cena as the special referee. Cena seemingly endorsed Knight in a post-match moment on the stage.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.