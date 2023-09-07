The WWE Producers for Monday’s post-Payback edition of RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, have been revealed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. The WWE Producers for Monday’s Main Event tapings to air on Thursday are also included. You can click here for our detailed RAW report, and you can click here for Main Event spoilers.

* Robert Roode produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Riddick Moss for Main Event

* Shawn Daivari produced Bronson Reed vs. Akira Tozawa for Main Event

* Chris Park and Robert Roode produced The Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in the Tornado match

* Shane Helms produced the segment with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Shane Helms produced Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes and Nick Aldis produced the segment with The Judgment Day, JD McDonagh and Sami Zayn

* Tyson Kidd produced Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark

* Petey Williams produced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Adam Pearce produced the MizTV segment with The Miz and “John Cena”

* Michael Hayes produced JD McDonagh vs. Sami Zayn

* Jason Jordan produced Chad Gable vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in the main event

There was no producer listed for the in-ring opening segment with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

