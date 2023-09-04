WWE Monday Night Raw Results 9/4/23

The Spectrum Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Tonight’s broadcast started with a video montage of the latest premium live event, WWE Payback.

Jey Uso & Sami Zayn Segment

Jey Uso: Appreciate that, yeet. Hey, real talk, I always wanted to do this part. Welcome to Monday Night Raw. Your boy has only been gone for two or three weeks, right, but it felt a lot longer than that. I really hit my breaking point, uce. Every week, every week on national television, fighting my family. Hell, we’re the real family feud. Then out of the blue, a lifeline came through in “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. That’s why I’m on my own now. Yes, I may have made some enemies in the past. It’s just on me and Main Event Jey is now in your city.

– Sami Zayn joins the conversation.

Sami Zayn: Jey, I gotta be pretty honest, it’s crazy to see you here. There’s a lot of people in that locker room that are going to have a problem with you being here. Even Kevin and I haven’t always seen eye to eye over this situation, but that’s okay because he’s not here tonight. Right now, this is about you and me. And I wanted to make sure that I was the first person you saw on Raw, come down to the ring, look into your eyes and tell you that I’m happy that you are here. I know you, Jey. I know what’s in your heart. I know what kind of guy you are. You broke free. And now you’re standing here on your own, all by yourself. You truly are, “Main Event” Jey Uso. So, look, I know there’s a history here. I don’t expect to us to be friends. But I wanted to tell you that I respect you.

– Jey was reluctant to shake Sami’s hand. Jey admits that wasn’t very ucey of him. Jey and Sami start hugging each other to close the segment.

– We got a recap of Shinsuke Nakamura attacking Seth Rollins after Payback went off the air. Nakamura says that he broke Rollins, like he broke the code they shared in the ring. Nakamura may have underestimated Rollins, but he was the last one standing on the battlefield. He’s the reason why Rollins will lose his grip and he will prevail. Nakamura proclaims that he’ll become the World Heavyweight Champion.

– Adam Pearce cuts off Seth Rollins in the backstage area. Rollins says that he’s fine despite recommendations from the medical team. Ricochet says that he’s willing to help out, but Rollins is having none of that.

First Match: Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. The Viking Raiders w/Valhalla In A Tornado Tag Team Match

McIntyre headbutts Erik. Chop/Mid-Kick Combination to Erik. Ivar with two back elbow smashes. McIntyre responds with a SpineBuster. Assisted Floating BRO. McIntyre knocks Erik off the ring apron. Erik with a knee lift. Erik dumps McIntyre out of the ring. A pair of knee lifts from The Viking Raiders. Viking Raiders tees off on McIntyre’s back. McIntyre clotheslines Ivar over the top rope. McIntyre hugs Riddle. McIntyre sends Riddle crashing into The Raiders with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. McIntyre tells Riddle to get the tables. All hell starts breaking loose on the outside. Riddle slams Erik’s head on the ring apron. Ivar kicks McIntyre in the gut. McIntyre scores a liver punch. McIntyre slams Ivar’s head on the steel ring steps. McIntyre with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. McIntyre whips Erik across the ring. Erik kicks McIntyre in the chest. McIntyre clotheslines Erik. Ivar drives McIntyre shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Riddle unloads a flurry of sumo strikes. Riddle with a Teep Kick. Riddle follows that with a running forearm smash in the corner. Erik trips Riddle from the outside. Viking Raiders sets up a table in the ring. Riddle with a forearm/palm strike combination. Riddle drops Erik with a Roundhouse Kick. Ivar slams Riddle’s head on the table. Ivar with an overhand chop. Ivar lays Riddle flat on the table. Ivar ascends to the top turnbuckle. McIntyre runs interference. McIntyre is throwing haymakers at Ivar. Double SuperPlex, but Erik pulls the table out of the ring. Erik with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Erik goes for a PowerBomb, but Riddle lands back on his feet. Erik side steps Riddle into the turnbuckles. Ivar with a corner clothesline. Erik scores a forearm knockdown for a two count. McIntyre with a running clothesline. McIntyre drops Ivar with a running shoulder tackle.

McIntyre follows that with Two NeckBreakers. McIntyre pops back on his feet. McIntyre hits The Death Valley Driver. McIntyre goes for The Claymore, but Erik pulls Ivar out of the ring. McIntyre with two running forearm smashes. Ivar attacks McIntyre from behind. McIntyre sends Ivar over the announce table. Second Forearm Exchange. Erik drives his knee into the midsection of McIntyre. McIntyre with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Ivar with a Flying Splash off the announce table. Riddle runs interference. Riddle kicks Erik in the chest. Riddle blasts Erik with The PK. Riddle repositions the table in the ring. Riddle lays Erik on the table. Riddle gets distracted by Valhalla. Ivar with a Spinning Heel Kick. Kofi Kingston storms into the ring. Kofi with a Jumping Knee Strike. Kofi with a Spinning Heel Kick. Kofi inadvertently clocks Riddle with The Trouble In Paradise. Viking Raiders throws Kofi into McIntyre. Viking Raiders connects with The Ragnarok through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Viking Raiders via Pinfall

Seth Rollins & Shinsuke Nakamura Segment

Seth Rollins: Charlotte, North Carolina. Welcome To Monday Night Rollins. I am your host for this evening. I am visionary. I am a revolutionary. I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins. I gotta be honest with you guys, two days ago at Payback, Shinsuke Nakamura did everything he said he was going to do. Shinsuke put a bullet on my back and he dropped bombs on it. There were points in that match that I didn’t know if I could continue that fight. But last time I checked, I am the World Heavyweight Champion. But there’s one thing, guys, something has been eating me up inside for the last two days.

Even though I was able to beat Shinsuke Nakamura, at the end of the night, he was able to walk out of the building, and I got pushed out of there in a wheelchair by my wife and that just doesn’t sit right with me. How about we right some wrongs here? Shinsuke Nakamura, get your ass out here. I’m going to make your dreams come true. Get in the ring. I have a proposition for you. Alright, look, I realize that there’s only one way to get your attention. What do you say? How about we have a World Championship Rematch? Right Here, Right Now.

Shinsuke Nakamura: No!

Seth Rollins: Excuse me?

Shinsuke Nakamura: No!

Seth Rollins: Are we going to have a World Championship Rematch? Yes or No? You know what, Shin, that’s not gonna work for me. It’s Monday night, I know it’s Labor Day, but I’m clocked in. Whether you like it or not, you are gonna get that work, son.

Rollins and Nakamura starts brawling on the entrance way. Producers and security are trying to separate both men. Nakamura attacks the injured back of Rollins. Ricochet joins the fray and starts teeing off on Nakamura. Rollins and Adam Pearce are yelling at each other in the gorilla position Pearce is trying to make sure that Rollins doesn’t run himself to ground. Unfortunately, that doesn’t work for Rollins.

Second Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet

Nakamura immediately slides out of the ring. Ricochet with a flurry of haymakers. Ricochet jumps off the ring apron. Ricochet with combo strikes to Nakamura. Ricochet buries his shoulder into the midsection of Nakamura. Ricochet rolls under a clothesline from Nakamura. Ricochet with a Headscissors Takeover. Ricochet dropkicks Nakamura. Nakamura blocks The Vertical Suplex. Nakamura slaps Ricochet in the ribs. Nakamura applies a waist lock. Ricochet decks Nakamura with a back elbow smash. Ricochet with a knife edge chop. Nakamura kicks out the legs of Ricochet. Nakamura with Kawada Kicks to Ricochet’s back. Nakamura with a Guillotine Knee Drop. Nakamura delivers Bad Vibrations. Nakamura sends Ricochet to the corner. Nakamura with Two Mid-Kicks. Nakamura kicks Ricochet in the back. Nakamura hits The Sliding German Suplex for a one count. Nakamura applies a waist lock. Ricochet with heavy bodyshots. Nakamura drives his knee into the midsection of Ricochet. Following a snap mare takeover, Nakamura with a knee drop for a two count.

Nakamura goes back to the rear chin lock. Ricochet fights from underneath. Ricochet with forearm shivers. Nakamura reverses out of the irish whip from Ricochet. Nakamura kicks Ricochet in the ribs. Nakamura with a Front Boot. Nakamura toys around with Ricochet. Nakamura with a Mid-Kick for a two count. Nakamura continues to kick Ricochet in the back. Nakamura punches Ricochet in the ribs. Nakamura is choking Ricochet with his boot. Nakamura with a Gourdbuster. Nakamura with clubbing knee strikes. Nakamura applies a sitting abdominal stretch. Ricochet with a JawBreaker. Nakamura answers with The Kitchen Sink. Nakamura whips Ricochet across the ring. Ricochet ducks a clothesline from Nakamura. Ricochet with a Handspring Back Elbow. Ricochet unloads a flurry of strikes. Nakamura reverses out of the irish whip from Ricochet. Ricochet with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Ricochet kicks the top turnbuckle pad into Nakamura’s face. Ricochet with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Ricochet with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ricochet drags Nakamura to the corner. Nakamura avoids The 450 Splash. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Nakamura with a Step Through Kick. Nakamura goes for The Reverse Exploder Suplex, but Ricochet lands back on his feet.

Ricochet connects with The Recoil for a two count. Nakamura side steps Ricochet into the turnbuckles. Nakamura with Two Running Knee Strikes. Nakamura goes for a Knee Drop, but Ricochet ducks out of the way. Ricochet SuperKicks Nakamura. Ricochet with a SomerSault Senton off the ring apron. Nakamura drives Ricochet back first into the steel ring post. Nakamura whips Ricochet into the ringside barricade. Ricochet launches Nakamura into the timekeeper’s area. Nakamura kicks Ricochet in the face. Nakamura delivers multiple chair shots which forces the disqualification. After the match, Nakamura rolls Ricochet back into the ring. Nakamura wraps the chair around Ricochet’s neck. Nakamura goes for The Kinshasa, but Seth Rollins gets in the way. Rollins attacks the security team. Rollins lands The Somersault Plancha. Nakamura sends Rollins back first into the steel ring steps. Nakamura repeatedly stomps on Rollins face. Nakamura avoids a big chair shot from Ricochet. Rhea Ripley tells Damian Priest that it’s not time to cash in his Money In The Bank Briefcase.

Winner: Ricochet via Disqualification

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Zoey Stark. Zoey has a lot of respect for Trish Stratus and what she taught her, but she won’t tolerate disrespect. Zoey has unfinished business with Shayna Baszler and they’ll see who’s the true baddest woman in WWE.

– Chelsea Green tells Adam Pearce that she’s a future Hall of Famer and she won’t stand in line behind sasquatches like Raquel Rodriguez. Piper Niven is not medically cleared. Green is not buying into this notion that the Women’s Tag Team Titles are cursed. Green will face Rodriguez later on tonight.

The Judgment Day & Sami Zayn Segment

Damian Priest: All Rise for the crew who’s dripping in gold. All Rise For The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio: At Payback, we did exactly what Mami told us to do and bring home all of the gold to The Judgment Day. And, Mami, succesfully defending your World Championship. And Finn Balor and Damian Priest handled Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, becoming the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Finn Balor: Hey, Dom, thank you so much. I want to take this time to congratulate you on your one year anniversary since joining The Judgment Day. And Rhea, sis, I would like to thank you for always being the voice of reason. Damian, I know we’ve had our up’s and down’s over the last couple of months, but look at us now, Undisputed Tag Team Champions of the world. And I would also like to give a special shoutout to JD McDonagh for having my back for the last 20 years. And finally, I would like to thank me on reaching my most recent career milestone in becoming, Grand Slam Finn.

Rhea Ripley: We all know he deserves it. Last week, I gave you boys an ultimatum and the pressure was on. But, Finn, Damian, you boys really rose to the occasion and showed that you are brothers and we are a family. But there is one thing that’s aggravating me. The focus is not on us and our accomplishments, people are talking about Jey Uso coming to Monday Night Raw and what does that mean for The Bloodline. As far as I’m concerned, The Bloodline has fallen and The Judgment Day has risen as the most dominant faction in all of WWE.

– JD McDonagh interrupts Damian Priest.

Damian Priest: A small part of me was starting like to you. So whatever you have to say, it better be good.

JD McDonagh: It will be good. See, guys, I took a bullet for you guys on Saturday, so the least you could do is let me walk into the ring and let me explain why I’m out here. I’m actually out here because of something you said last week, Rhea. You said big changes are needed in The Judgment Day and they’ve been needed for a long time. Damian, that briefcase has got to go. Look, you don’t need it. You got all the gold, you don’t need that briefcase, you need this one.

– McDonagh hands Priest a custom MITB Briefcase. Sami Zayn appears on the stage. Zayn was not going to let what happened at Payback slide. He sees five turds in the ring. A very special beating is owed to the man who cost them the match, the biggest turd of them all, Dominik Mysterio. Zayn challenges Dominik to a match. McDonagh is willing to bring the fight to Zayn. Zayn says that McDonagh in due for a major ass kicking.

– GUNTHER says that history will be made tonight and Chad Gable doesn’t belong in the history books. His legacy will last forever and he will go down as the longest reigning and greatest Intercontinental Champion in history.

Third Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Baszler with a side headlock takeover. Stark answers with the headscissors escape. Misfired Clotheslines. Baszler drops Stark with a shoulder tackle. Stark drops down on the canvas. Stark dropkicks Baszler. Stark with a side headlock takedown. Baszler stomps on the left shoulder of Stark. Baszler sends Stark to the corner. Stark avoids The Kirifuda Clutch. Rollup Exchange. Stark SuperKicks Baszler to the floor. Baszler avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Baszler applies The Kirifuda Clutch. Stark drives Baszler back first into the announce table. Stark with The Slingshot Pescado. Stark poses for the crowd. Stark rolls Baszler back into the ring. Stark with a Slingshot Twisting Senton for a two count. Stark stomps on Baszler’ back. Stark slams Baszler’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stark with a Hammerlock DDT. Stark with clubbing shoulder blocks. Both ladies trade visits to the turnbuckle pad. Baszler is starting to regain momentum.

Baszler applies a double wrist lock. Stark rolls Baszler over for a one count. Baszler clotheslines Stark for a two count. Baszler applies an arm-bar. Stark with an arm-drag takeover. Stark kicks Baszler in the face. Stark with three clotheslines. Stark with a leaping back elbow smash. Stark ducks a clothesline from Baszler. Stark with a Release German Suplex. Stark pops back on his feet. Stark with an Apron Enzuigiri. Stark with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Stark toys around with Baszler. Baszler avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Baszler with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Stark delivers her combination offense. Stark fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Stark escapes The Kirifuda Clutch. Stark goes for The Z360, but Baszler lands back on her feet. Stark with a straight face. Stark with a Flying Splash off the ring apron. Stark goes for another Slingshot Twisting Senton, but Baszler ducks out of the way. Baszler makes Stark pass out to The Kirifuda Clutch. After the match, Baszler gives Stark a fist bump.

Winner: Shayna Baszler via Referee Stoppage

– Damian Priest is still hesitant about JD McDonagh potentially joining The Judgment Day. Rhea wants to see what he does against Sami Zayn. She tells Dominik to make sure the plan goes through tonight.

– Drew McIntyre is not happy with Kofi Kingston. McIntyre doesn’t believe it’s a coincidence that Kofi interfered in their match.

Fourth Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green

Rodriguez drags Green back into the ring. Rodriguez starts rag dolling Green. Green calls for a timeout. Rodriguez blocks a boot from Green. Green kicks the left knee of Rodriguez. Green with clubbing blows to Rodriguez’s back. Rodriguez drops Green with The Big Boot. Rodriguez with a Fallaway Slam. Green slams Rodriguez’s head on the top rope. Rodriguez catches Green in mid-air. Green fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Green slaps Rodriguez in the face. Rodriguez levels Green with a Western Lariat. Rodriguez connects with The Tejana Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Rodriguez informs us that next week she will get a championship rematch with Rhea Ripley and this time Dominik Mysterio is barred from ringside.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez via Pinfall

– In a new edition of Miz TV, Miz had Invisible “John Cena” as his special guest. Miz wants transparency for what happened at Payback. He asks the Charlotte crowd if they can see his special guest? Miz gets into a brawl with Cena and drops him with The Skull Crushing Finale. He proclaims that he’s going to be responsible for the demise of LA Knight and The YEAH! Movement because he is The Miz and he is AWESOME!!!

Fifth Match: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

