The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up was the plan as of around 7:30pm ET:

UPDATE: You can click here for more RAW spoiler notes and teasers.

* Jey Uso promo to open the show

* The Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in a Tag Team Tornado match. Kofi Kingston was planned to be at ringside for the match at some point

* Promo from WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

* Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Promo with The Judgment Day

* Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green

* Promo with The Miz

* Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Chad Gable

* Gable vs. GUNTHER is scheduled for three segments and the main event, which is an incredible amount of time. The other matches are set for two segments, except Rodriguez vs. Green

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* Fallout from WWE Payback

* Jey Uso returns to RAW as the newest roster member

* The Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in a Tag Team Tornado match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Chad Gable in the main event

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.