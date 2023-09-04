As noted, tonight’s post-Payback and Labor Day edition of WWE RAW will feature Jey Uso making his return to the show as a member of the roster. In an update, a new report from insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that Jey is scheduled to kick off the broadcast at 8pm ET.

It was noted that this Payback fallout RAW should be a fun episode. New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest is set to receive a custom Money In the Bank briefcase, one that is purple.

Sami Zayn will be on RAW and is scheduled for a match but it wasn’t clear if Kevin Owens will also be there after they dropped the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Priest and Finn Balor at Payback.

As seen in the video below, the plan is for Chad Gable vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to headline tonight’s RAW as the main event. It was teased that this will be a big night for Gable and “he could be in for a big treat,” but no other details were provided.

The following teasers were also made with no additional details or context provided:

* The GOAT is in town

* A new alliance will form

* There will be a few women’s division matches

* Someone will extend an olive branch of peace tonight

