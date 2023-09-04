Jey Uso is now official for tonight’s post-Payback edition of WWE RAW.

As noted, Jey was brought back to WWE after “quitting” on SmackDown three weeks ago due to family issues within The Bloodline. However, Cody Rhodes appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Payback on Saturday and said he was recently watching SmackDown when he saw a wrong he felt like he needed to right, so he used all the political stroke he had to get Jey hired on the RAW brand. Uso came out to a big pop and ended up shutting down the segment by superkicking the host while Rhodes looked on from the stage. Rhodes said before the introduction that he hoped he would not regret the decision. You can click here for a previous report on WWE’s high hopes for Uso.

In an update, WWE has now confirmed Jey for tonight’s live RAW episode. They wrote in the Twitter announcement, “‘Main Event’ Jey Uso arrives on #WWERaw TONIGHT!”

Below is the updated card for tonight’s post-Payback and Labor Day edition of RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC:

* Fallout from WWE Payback

* Jey Uso returns to RAW as the newest roster member

* The Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in a Tag Team Tornado match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Chad Gable

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

