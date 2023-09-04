WWE star and former NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Rodriguez recently joined the Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat podcast to give her thoughts on Ronda Rousey, and how she felt working with her under the WWE banner. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Rousey carried herself like a superstar and always wanted to help the women’s division improve:

Ronda carries herself like a superstar. Ronda is great. I’ve had no bad experiences with Ronda. I think she’s also been very willing to put herself into a business that she doesn’t have much knowledge in, but she’s also been willing to help the rest of us along the way too, and elevate a lot of the women in the division. She wants a lot for the women in the division, I’ll say that. She does care about the women’s division for WWE.

Says she was very proud of the matches they had against one another:

I was very proud of the two matches we had for the women’s titles. It’s really great to work with someone like Ronda because she’s such an amazing athlete. Stepping in the ring with her is very intimidating in itself, but having someone who moves differently and has a different mentality almost makes you want to step up your game and be creative. You have to step out of your box when you’re facing someone like Ronda. It was a lot of fun for me, too.

Rodriguez unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the women’s championship at this past Saturday’s Payback premium live event.

