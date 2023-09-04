Mark Henry weighs in on the CM Punk drama, which ended with the Second City Saint getting released by AEW over the weekend.

The Worlds Strongest Man spoke about Punk during the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, where he explained that no one in AEW should complain anymore now that the “so-called problem” is no longer with the company.

Now, you can freely go and there will be no more complaining. There should be no more complaining. The problem is gone. The so-called problem is. Everything should be shits and giggles and unicorn pee and rainbow blankets. That’s what it should be now. I’m curious to see how it’s going to be. The problem is solved.

Henry later states that Punk leaving is going to hurt AEW in money-wise, but that the drama backstage is solved and now everyone can move forward.

When Rodman left, the team got worse. When he left Chicago, they got worse. San Antonio, they got worse. Detroit got worse when he left because he was a defensive stalwart. ‘I’m gonna go against your best player and I’m going to make his life miserable. It’s going to affect his offense.’ As far as Punk is concerned, it’s not the offense affected, it’s the money, the gates, the live events, the brass tax dealing with licensing products and merchandise money coming in. Money is going to be affected. Still, everything is solved now. The problem is gone, and there should be peace and prosperity in life.

One aspect of the All In incident that upsets Henry is how quickly information leaks to the press. He hopes to nip that in the butt going forward.

There have always been stooges and moles. You want to nip that in the bud and put punishments out there for it. If you find out this person did this or leaked that, how can you trust that? You have to have hard punishments for that. I don’t think there is. I think people feel they’re going to get a slap on the wrist if anything, so they’re going to keep exposing what happened behind the scenes. It sucks.

