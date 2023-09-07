The Ring General has once again made WWE history as champion.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has set a new record for the longest reign in Intercontinental Title history, breaking the previous record of 454 days set by WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man beginning in June 1987.

GUNTHER began his first main roster title reign by capturing the Intercontinental Title from Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown from Baton Rouge, LA. Since then he has retained the strap against the following opponents in televised matches – Ricochet’s rematch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus twice in a row, WWE Hall of Famer & current United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat, Xavier Woods, Mustafa Ali, Matt Riddle, McIntyre, Chad Gable via count out win for Gable, and Gable again in this week’s RAW main event, which sealed the deal on the new record. GUNTHER has also defended in 50 non-televised live events, with 4 of those ending in DQ – once against Sheamus, two against AJ Styles, and once against Ricochet.

WWE tweeted a graphic to mark GUNTHER’s milestone and captioned it with, “History made.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H then took to X/Twitter with a congratulatory message for GUNTHER, noting that this is just the beginning for the leader of Imperium.

“Defining his own legacy. And this is just the beginning… Congratulations to @Gunther_AUT on making history as the longest-reigning #ICChampion EVER,” he wrote.

GUNTHER has not issued comments on the new record as of this writing, but he did re-tweet the WWE graphic. He also posted a similar fan graphic and captioned it with the “writing hand” emoji.

There’s no word yet on GUNTHER’s next title defense, but he is scheduled to be at the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India on Friday.

