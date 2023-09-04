In May, Jade Cargill lost the AEW TBS Title to Kris Statlander at the AEW Double or Nothing event from Las Vegas, Nevada, snapping Jade’s 60-0 winning streak.

Cargill hasn’t been seen on TV since and has teased walking away from wrestling for good. She was spotted at AEW TV events last month.

While speaking to the media after the AEW All Out PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan talked about her status.

“I talked to Jade recently. Hopefully, we’ll get Jade back soon. We’ll have to stay tuned to when and where Jade might pop up again in the world. Definitely a big fan of Jade, she put together one of the most dominant runs ever and was stopped by Kris Statlander.”

H/T to Fightful