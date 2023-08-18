Jade Cargill may be returning to the ring soon.

Cargill has not wrestled since losing the AEW TBS Title to Kris Statlander at Double Or Nothing on May 28, which also ended her 60-match winning streak. She remains under contract to AEW, and word now from the Wrestling Observer is that there’s been recent talk about Cargill making her return.

Cargill is currently away on a planned hiatus, but she was backstage for the August 9 Dynamite in Columbus, OH.

