MLW issued the following press release announcing that it will be returning to the Melrose Ballroom on December 7th for an event entitled, “One Shot.” Full details, including when tickets go on sale and what stars are expected to be appear can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced its return to New York City for MLW: ONE-SHOT on December 7 at the Melrose Ballroom.

Tickets can be purchased starting on Friday, August 25 at 10am at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.

The event will be a FITE+ premium live event with a bonus FUSION TV taping.

After selling out New York City this past April, MLW has set its return to the Melrose Ballroom for December 7 with “MLW One-Shot”.

The ONE-SHOT concept show promises to be unlike the usual MLW event. More details will be revealed soon.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

National Openweight Jacob Fatu

Matt Cardona

World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA

Alex Hammerstone

Mance Warner

1 Called Manders

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the Melrose Ballroom for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

