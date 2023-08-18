Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Roman Reigns’ long reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and potentially going after Bruno Sammartino’s record of 2,803. Here are the highlights:

On The Bloodline storyline:

“No, the storyline is great. I love it. Okay. But I think Paul Heyman’s full of s**t. I think they’re in the eighth inning, and they’re, they’re stressed. They’re making shit up. All of you now, Yeah, I know. That’s what I believe. Okay. Paul Heyman, I know him, and I know that he’s probably, he’s probably going crazy right now. What do we do next? I love the storyline. Yeah.”

On Roman Reigns’ long reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion:

“He’s unbelievable. Yeah, you’re right, man. This kid is going to; you know what, at this point, they might as well just have him break the whole damn record. Might As well [break Bruno Sammartino’s title reign record as WWE Champion]. He’s almost halfway there. Yeah.”

