While speaking on “The AEW-some Pod,” Chris Jericho discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion talked about his long storyline with MJF.

“This MJF and Jericho feud was 366 days, it went a year and a day. It was a really cool story because we had Max and I becoming friends and then Max wanting to join the Inner Circle, and then him getting into the Inner Circle when he beat me in a match — and then he basically assembled his own faction.”

“The idea [behind the rivalry] was to turn MJF into a bigger star, and now he’s the world champion — it worked. He’s running the show, so I guess it worked.”