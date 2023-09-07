Adam Cole is not only best friends with MJF, but he believes the Salt of the Earth is a natural born leader for AEW.

Cole spoke about the AEW World Champion during the All Out media scrum, where he revealed how passionate his Better Than You Bay Bay tag partner is not only about pro-wrestling, but about the company he has called home since it was launched back in 2019.

Max is certainly a leader. Max is eats, sleeps, and breathes pro wrestling, for sure. He’s been in a positon where he’s been in AEW from the very start. He loves AEW with his whole entire heart and he is so proud of the product we produce, he’s very proud of the locker room. Max is a guy who leads by example. He is someone that the entire locker room can look up to in a lot of ways, just based on how passionate he is about the company and about wanting whatever he is involved in to be the best that it possibly can be. He’s been an excellent leader.

Cole came to MJF’s rescue on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, where the champ was being attacked by Samoa Joe. If you missed it, you can check out the full Dynamite recap by clicking here.

Check out the full All Out media scrum below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)