All In and All Out are in the rear-view mirror and we’re looking to a CM Punk-less existence in AEW, so let’s see how we kick of the new season:

Aussie Open vs. Le Sex Gods

AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Darby Allin vs. Nick Wayne

Roderick Strong vs. Trent

AEW Dynamite 9/6/23

Live from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana! Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary and we’re opening up with Freshly Squeezed one!

Orange Cassidy was told to stay home, but he’s not going to do that. Champion or not, Cassidy will be here every week. Orange Cassidy does not have a catch phrase.

Match #1. AEW International Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. AR Fox

Quick dropkick by Fox but Moxley clotheslines him to the outside. Both men fight on the apron as Moxley looks for the X-Plex but Fox lands inside the ring and catches Mox with a draping DDT. Both men fight to the outside as Fox takes Moxley over the guard rail with a clothesline. Back from commercial break and Moxley is delivering some right round kicks to the chest of Fox. Fox counters with an enziguiri and a thrust kick to the stomach. Diving neckbreaker by Fox. Running back elbow in the corner but Moxley counters with a rear naked choke attempt. Fox fights out and the Rolling Thunder Ace Crusher gets two. Moxley rolls to the outside and Fox moonsaults off the ring post. Back inside the ring, Fox charges Moxley but eats the King Kong Lariat. Paradigm Shift finishes this one.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***. Good sprint right here and a nice showing for Fox, but Moxley kicks his AEW International Championship run off with a dominant victory.

Darby Allin hits the ring to console AR Fox. Nick Wayne is shown on the big screen, but here’s Christian and Luchasaurus. Christian tells Wayne that his dad was an even worse wrestler than he thought, and offers his services as a true mentor, instead of Darby. Oh, and say hi to your mom, Nick.

Match #2. AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Sakura attacks early and plants Statlander with a Tiger Driver for two. Statlander heads to the outside and Sakura throws her into the steel steps. Crossbody into the steel steps by Sakura! Back in the ring Sakura connects with a lariat. Two count. Both women throw high kicks at the same time and everyone is down. Ripcord elbow by Statlander. Sakura counters the Wednesday Night Fever with the swinging inverted neckbreaker. Double underhook backbreaker by Sakura gets two. Sakura heads up to the top but Statlander gets her in the electric chair right into a facebuster. Discus lariat. Wednesday Night Fever finishes this one.

Winner and STILL AEW TBS Champion: Kris Statlander

Rating: **1/2. Very similar to the opener, an absolute sprint here and Sakura looked like a threat.

Don Callis takes a seat at the commentary table before our next bout.

Match #3. Le Sex Gods vs. Aussie Open

Davis cartwheels through a double clothesline by Le Sex Gods (LSG) and hits a double clothesline of his own. Guevara and Fletcher make tags and it’s a chop off. Guevara with a leapfrog, back flip, corkscrew dropkick to Fletcher. Delayed stalling vertical suplex by LSG. Davis pulls Guevara to the outside and body slams him hard on the floor. Guevara in trouble now throughout the commercial break, stuck in Aussie Open’s corner as they make frequent tags. Guevara backflips out of a back suplex and makes the hot tag to Jericho. Jericho clears the ring with shoulder blocks but Aussie Open crush Jericho with a pair of clotheslines. Aussie Open looks for the double elbow but Guevara comes off the top with a diving cutter to Davis. Code Breaker by Jericho to Fletcher! Two count. Double jump dropkick by Jericho to Fletcher. Tornillo by Guevara to the outside taking out both Fletcher and Davis. Jericho dives over the top but accidentally takes out Guevara. Superkick by Fletcher to Jericho and Aussie Open sandwich LSG together at full speed. Fireman’s carry into the high kick by Aussie Open. Aussie Arow to Jericho! One, two, no! Guevara saves Jericho with a Spanish Fly to Davis. Jericho double legs Fletcher right into the Walls of Jericho but Fletcher flips Jericho off. Superkick by Fletcher and a running leg lariat in the corner. Sheer drop brainbuster by Fletcher! Davis sends Jericho into Guevara on the apron but Fletcher turns around into a huge Judas Effect for the win!

Winners: Le Sex Gods

Rating: ***1/2. Heck of a tag match here and the crowd was literally on their feet the entire way. Aussie Open are one of the best tag teams in the world, and I’ll beat that drum forever. Jericho looked really good here.

After the match, Guevara was clearly upset with the two instances of friendly-fire and gets in Jericho’s face, before security breaks it up and Guevara leaves through the crowd.

Don Callis & Takeshita are here with Renee. Callis says they’re going to celebrate beating the “God of Pro Wrestling” next week, after they unveil a new painting, which contains the next target for Takeshita.

MJF is here!

MJF says he was upset when he was told he had to wrestle September 20th, but then he realized it’s going to be in New York, baby. MJF says he’s a little upset about the way he was treated at All Out, and here’s Samoa Joe. Joe heard a little piss and vinegar in MJF’s voice, so he wanted have a front row seat. Joe calls MJF a kid. MJF says Joe probably confused his entrance music with an ice cream truck. Joe says the last time he had anything to do with an ice cream truck, he was the biggest star on the other companies network (referencing Twisted Metal on Peacock).

Who wants to hear MJF get creative? Hey everyone look, it’s the Pillsbury Joe Boy. Or Samoa Doe. Makalaka something something tiny penis reference. Joe comments on MJF’s briss. Joe wants to know what his problem is, and calls him “kid” once more.

MJF says if he calls him “kid” one more time, he’s going to knock his teeth down his throat. MJF realizes that how Joe wants him to react, but there’s a whole tournament waiting to crown the next number one contender, so Joe has to wait his turn.

Who’s ready for story time with MJF, baby? MJF had a tryout with the WWE when he was 19 and knocked it out of the park. MJF regales the William Regal story. The fans are all over this segment here. MJF says he sent Regal packing back to NXT and Joe is next. MJF says he was offered the role of security guard for Samoa Joe. As MJF was walking Joe to the ring, Joe shoved MJF into a brick wall and then laughed. Joe did it because he’s a scumbag, and he could get away with it. The kid is now full grown now, and MJF is the man that main evented the most historic PPV of all time. This time, MJF is going to kill Joe, because his name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and he’s better than you, and you know it.

Joe says he didn’t think MJF was a kid when he shoved him into that wall, he thought he was a little bitch. MJF gently pie faces Joe, and Joe tells him he’s going to go through the entire tournament and won’t ruin his opportunity. MJF tries to leave and Joe kicks the middle rope right into his groin. Joe poses with the belt and MJF goes low on Joe and bites him in the corner! MJF runs into a JoeaNage and tries for the MuscleBuster but here’s Adam Cole to make the save.

MJF’s neck is taped up from the injures suffered over the last week, and the doctors are checking on his mobility. MJF is telling the doctors he can not feel his left arm.

Match #4. AEW Grand Slam #1 Contender Tournament: Trent w/ Chuck Taylor vs. Roderick Strong w/ The Kingdom

Both men have had a history of neck issues, so they take turns targeting each other’s necks early. Meteora by Trent. Two count. Hard chops by Roddy and a side back breaker. Back suplex by Trent and a big DDT forces Roddy to the outside. The Kingdom provides a distraction as Roddy sends Trent into the guard rail and maintains control. Big back suplex by Roddy to Trent on the apron. Running kitchen sink by Roddy and a slingshot underneath the bottom rope. Roddy looks for End of Heartache but Trent gets free and counters with a pair of German suplexes. Spinning Death Valley Driver by Trent gets a two count. Trent looks for a piledriver but Roddy counters with the double knee gutbuster and a sick kick for two. Trent gets set up on the top rope but Roddy follows him up, looking for another double gutbuster but Trent counters with a hurricanrana. Roddy rolls through int othe Stronghold but Trent rolls him up for a two count. Half and half suplex by Trent. Piledriver gets two. Flying knee by Roddy as soon as Trent gets up. Huge backbreaker gets the win for Roddy here .

Winner: Roderick Strong

Rating: ***1/4. Good match here between two guys that are very familiar with one another. Trent didn’t have a chance of winning this one but he sure made us think he did.

Tony Schiavone is here with Hangman Page, and congratulates him on winning the charity battle royal last weekend. Page says teacher are underfunded, underpaid, and underappreciated. Page says he wants to talk about what he can do the rest of 2023 but…

Here’s the Mogul Embassy.

Swerve wonders if Adam Page is the new mascot for AEW, doing things for free, and for charity. Swerve says that the company was built around guys like Page. Now, Swerve is looking at Page on pre shows. Maybe Page doesn’t want it anymore? No new ring gear? No t-shirts? Page has been eating good on that new contract and it shows. Swerve says that Page has been handed opportunities on a silver platter, and if Swerve got those opportunities, he’d be the first black champion by now.

Swerve says Page has two options. First, ride off in the sunset like the cowboy in the movies he used to watch. Secondly, get that motivation, get that fire, and show everyone what that cowboy sh*t is all about. Swerve says he has no empathy for human life and zero regard for anyone, and if Page wants to do that, Swerve is coming for the spot that Page acts like he doesn’t even want.

Page says he’s leaving as Swerve says Page’s kids and wife now get to see their father walk out again. Page hits the ring and Brian Cage attacks him from behind, planting him with a Drillclaw.

Match #5. AEW Grand Slam #1 Contender Tournament: Darby Allin vs. Nick Wayne

Both men trade roll ups early. Wayne rolls to the outside as Darby tries for a suicide dive and EATS the guardrail hard. Commercial break now as we come back with Wayne hitting a suplex right into a fisherman’s suplex for two. Wayne goes up top with a frog splash but misses. Shotgun dropkick by Darby. Darby fakes going up high as Wayne blocks a punch, allowing Darby to hit a double leg takedown and lock in the figure four. Wayne fights his way out and both men hit a flying crossbody at the same time. Darby grabs the mic and tells Wayne that he hits like an 18 year old, pretend like you want to win it! Darby puts his hand behind his back and Wayne superkicks him! Christian’s music hits as we head to a commercial break. Christian joins the commentary table with his beast, Luchasaurus. Back from commercial as Wayne hurricanranas Darby off the apron, crashing hard to the floor! Wayne goes up top… frog splash from the top rope to the floor! Two count. Back in the ring, Wayne’s World gets a two count. Wayne sets Darby up on the top rope and looks for the a diving Wayne’s World but Darby holds on and Wayne crashes down on the mat. Darby looks for the Coffin Drop but seems conflicted and decides against it. Darby hits the mat and rolls up Wayne but only gets two. Springboard crossbody by Darby to a seated Wayne. Two count. Code Red! Two count. Mounted double armbar by Darby who STOMPS THE BACK OF WAYNE’S HEAD! Referee calls for the bell!

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: ***1/4. You could tell that they were pressed for time here towards the end but unsurprisingly, these two worked amazingly with each other. Give me 15 more minutes of this, but man, Nick Wayne is going to be something special. Darby continues to rule. The story of Darby eventually pulling out all of the stops to win instead of going easy on Wayne was a good one.

Final Thoughts: A story-heavy episode of Dynamite tonight, and in some ways, feels like a bit of a reset. The show felt fresh and it felt like we had some new direction for some big name, e.g. MJF and Joe, Swerve and Hangman. Looking forward to seeing Moxley’s reign as AEW International Champion. Heck of a defense for Kris Statlander, too. Lastly, while it’s obvious that Samoa Joe is the favorite to win the Grand Slam Eliminator, they’ve done a very good job at highlighting that tournament. 8/10.