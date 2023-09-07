Jon Moxley is still your AEW International Champion.

The top AEW star defeated AR Fox on this evening’s Dynamite after hitting his signature maneuver, the Death Rider. This marks the Purveyor of Violence’s first successful defense since he won the title from Orange Cassidy at Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Can AR Fox's innovative offense overcome the force of nature that is Jon Moxley? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JonMoxley | @ARealFoxx pic.twitter.com/rPmDUpOgK9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2023

AR Fox finding counters to the AEW International Champion!#AEWDynamite is LIVE now on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/cJBqeWeqUq — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 7, 2023

Jon Moxley wants AR Fox to bring the fight! Is the Champ making a mistake? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JonMoxley | @ARealFoxx pic.twitter.com/Cdfg6ZM22y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2023

