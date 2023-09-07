Kris Statlander is still your AEW TBS Champion.

The AEW star defeated Emi Sakura on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Indianapolis. The champ won after hitting her signature Saturday Night Fever driver. This marks her 8ths successful defense of the title since she dethroned Jade Cargill back in May. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Crossbody in the steel stairs!!! Emi Sakura is going full-tilt tonight! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@callmekrisstat | @EmiSakura_gtmv pic.twitter.com/T7gvXQzhQq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2023

Heavy shot after heavy shot, and the crowd loves it! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@callmekrisstat | @EmiSakura_gtmv pic.twitter.com/FOPjOSYqVp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2023

