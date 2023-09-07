Indus Sher (Veer, Sanga) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is still on for WWE Superstar Spectacle.

WWE previously announced Indus Sher vs. Owens and Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles but that was before Owens and Zayn dropped the straps to Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Payback this past weekend. There was some speculation on the match possibly being nixed, but WWE India confirmed this week that the match will still happen, with Jinder Mahal accompanying his stablemates to the ring, and now it will obviously be a non-title bout.

On a related note, the following Superstars have been confirmed for the show but there’s no word yet on their matches or segments – Bron Breakker, Shanky, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

GUNTHER is listed with his Imperium stablemates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, so it remains to be seen if he will be in singles action, or if he is just accompanying Kaiser and Vinci to the ring for their big tag match. It was also indicated that Mahal may wrestle a singles match, but as of now he’s only confirmed to lead Indus Sher to the ring.

Shanky has been advertised on the WWE Superstar Spectacle graphics since the event was announced, but now he has been confirmed for the card. This event will mark Shanky’s return to the ring as he has not wrestled since teaming with Mahal for a count out loss to The Viking Raiders on the July 22, 2022 SmackDown. Shanky worked the inaugural WWE Superstar Spectacle event in January 2021, teaming with Giant Zanjeer, Ricochet and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & current United States Champion Rey Mysterio for a win over Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro (fka ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli).

The 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacle event will take place on Friday, September 8 from the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Below is the updated card:

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Indus Sher (Veer, Sanga)

Appearances by Bron Breakker, Shanky, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Jinder Mahal, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, among others to be announced, along with more matches.

