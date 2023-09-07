Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view saw Kris Statlander retain her AEW TBS Title over Ruby Soho. Statlander’s ring gear was inspired by an outfit worn by Ben Stiller’s “Derek Zoolander ” character in the 2001 comedy Zoolander, which was a satire on the fashion industry.

Statlander re-tweeted fan photos of the two outfits and tagged Stiller.

“Hello @BenStiller,” she wrote.

Stiller, a noted pro wrestling fan, responded to the tweet and seemingly approved the Blue Steel tribute.

“Ridiculously good looking,” he wrote, quoting his dimwitted male model character.

Statlander’s gear was created by Lori Gassie’s No Gimmick Gear, as seen in the tweets below. Their official X/Twitter page posted a few backstage photos and wrote, “Really really ridiculously good looking. Loved creating a Zoolander themed set TBS Champion for @callmekrisstat!! [blue heart emoji] @AEW #aew #allout #aewAllOut #bluesteel #morethanawoman #zoolander #womenswrestling #prowrestlinggear”

No Gimmick Gear also posted up-close photos of the Zoolander gear. They captioned the post with, “Close up shots of the new Zoolander themed gear for @callmekrisstat! I LOVE when clients give us a non-wrestling inspiration to work from. So fun!! [blue heart emoji] [black heart emoji] [white heart emoji] [black heart emoji] [blue heart emoji] #aew @AEW #prowrestling #bluesteel #customwrestlinggear #womenswrestling #tbschampion #zoolander #krisstatlander”

Ridiculously good looking — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) September 4, 2023

Such fun to create this Blue Steel look for @callmekrisstat !! https://t.co/IvkAx4wHj3 — @NoGimmickGear (@nogimmickgear) September 4, 2023

