AEW has released the full brackets for its ongoing Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament.

The eight-man field features Roderick Strong, Trent Beretta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Jay Lethal, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, Nick Wayne, and Darby Allin. The first round matchups are as follows:

-Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy (Taking place on Friday’s AEW Rampage)

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay Lethal (Taking place on Friday’s AEW Rampage)

-Nick Wayne vs. Darby Allin (Taking place later tonight)

-Roderick Strong vs. Trent Beretta

That last match, Strong vs. Beretta, took place on this evening’s Dynamite and saw Strong win after hitting his End Of Heartache finisher. He will now face the winner of Nick Wayne vs. Darby Allin.

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.