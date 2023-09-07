AEW has announced the lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s episode of Dynamite from Indianapolis. Check out the lineup below.

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jay Lethal Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Round 1

-Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Round 1

-Young Bucks vs. Cool Hand Ang & Daddy Magic