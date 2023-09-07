AEW has announced the lineup for this Saturday’s edition of Collision on TBS, which will feature more action from the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament, Bryan Danielson, and more. Check it out below.

-Roderick Strong vs. Nick Wayne or Darby Allin Tournament Semifinals

-Samoa Joe or Jeff Hardy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo or Jay Lethal Tournament Semifinals

-Bullet Club Gold will be in action

-We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

-We’ll hear from AEW Women’s Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho

-We’ll hear from the AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass