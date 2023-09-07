AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature a four-way women’s matchup to determine a new #1 contender for Saraya and the AEW Women’s Championship. Check out the lineup below.
-Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals
-Adam Page vs. Brian Cage
-Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida to determine new #1 contender for the AEW Women’s Championship
-Don Callis to show off his next masterpiece
NEXT WEEK!
The winner will face Saraya at Grand Slam.
Gonna be Toni Storm, isn't it?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KWKKXDtiW6
— (@WrestlingCovers) September 7, 2023
Hangman vs Brian Cage is official for next week. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6XhEyzBrmf
— (@WrestlingCovers) September 7, 2023