AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TBS, which will feature a four-way women’s matchup to determine a new #1 contender for Saraya and the AEW Women’s Championship. Check out the lineup below.

-Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

-Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

-Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida to determine new #1 contender for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Don Callis to show off his next masterpiece

The winner will face Saraya at Grand Slam. Gonna be Toni Storm, isn't it?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KWKKXDtiW6 — (@WrestlingCovers) September 7, 2023