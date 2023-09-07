Wardlow plans on making an impact when he returns to AEW.

The company star has been out of action since the June 5th episode of AEW Collision, a show that saw Mr. Mayhem lose the TNT Championship to Luchasaurus, putting an end to his third reign with the title. He has been entirely absent for CM Punk’s second chance with AEW, which ended with the Second City Saint getting fired after an incident with Jack Perry at All In at Wembley Stadium.

Wardlow comments on all of this in a new post on X (Twitter). He promises that when he comes back he will teach the entire locker room some respect. His full post reads, “Looks like I’m gonna have to play dad when I return, and teach this entire place about respect.”

