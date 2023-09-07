IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has been announced for a third Impact Wrestling date.

As noted, Impact previously announced that Ospreay will return to the ring for the company at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 21 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. It was then announced that Ospreay will work the Turning Point special, which will be taped on Friday, October 27 at the Walker Dome in Newcastle, England, during the four-date UK Invasion Tour. Turning Point will not air live from Newcastle that Friday night, but it will be available to stream exclusively on Impact Plus beginning Friday, November 3.

In an update, Impact has now announced Ospreay for the Bound For Glory Fallout TV tapings. The post-Bound For Glory tapings will be held the day after the pay-per-view, from the same venue – Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

There’s no word yet on who Ospreay will be wrestling when he returns to the Impact ring. While Ospreay worked five matches for Impact in the UK during the January 2016 tour, his only singles bout was a loss to Mark Andrews, which was also Ospreay’s debut match for the company.

Ospreay, who defeated Chris Jericho at AEW All In last month, previously worked five matches for TNA/Impact on their 2016 Maximum Impact UK tour, but Bound For Glory Weekend and Turning Point will mark his official return, with BFG Weekend serving as his first Impact matches in the United States. It remains to be seen if Ospreay will appear on Impact for the build to those shows. There’s also no word yet on if he’s interested in signing with Impact. The 30 year old Ospreay, who first began working for NJPW in 2016, revealed on AEW Dynamite last month that he will become a free agent in six months, and that he expects to make millions of dollars on his next contract.

