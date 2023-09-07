Former nWo member and Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman made his AEW debut during All Out Weekend in Chicago, returning to the same venue where he won three NBA Championship rings with the Chicago Bulls – the United Center.

Rodman appeared on the All Out go-home edition of AEW Collision, but his interview with Tony Schiavone was interrupted by Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh. Jarrett and Dutt pressed Rodman to make a deal with them, but Rodman ended up saying he can beat Singh up and shoving Dutt. Jarrett, Lethal and Singh went to attack Rodman but AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed made the save, then challenged Jarrett and his crew to a title match at All Out. The AEW All Out Zero Hour pre-show saw RodZilla accompany The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn to the ring for their second successful title defense. Rodman, who seemed to be having a lot of fun, ended up smashing a guitar over Singh’s head, which the referee gave a pass to. Rodman then celebrated with the champions to end the segment.

In an update, it was noted by Fightful Select that the decision to have Rodman appear on AEW Collision was made in the last few weeks before All Out Weekend. Jarrett had been pitching ideas for Rodman to work All Out, and at one point it looked like the appearance was not going to happen. Rodman was already in town for a Saturday signing at Starrcast VI.

It was also said that Rodman was “great” while backstage on Saturday and Sunday, and that he enjoyed his time at the AEW shows.

As seen below, Rodman posted two videos to his official YouTube channel, featuring some behind-the-scenes footage from both nights with AEW. Rodman touted being undefeated (forgetting his WCW and i-Generation losses?) and gave thanks for the support.

The United Center also posted a backstage clip of The Worm talking about some of his Chicago teammates, and their connection to The Windy City.

You can see the videos from Rodman and the United Center below:

“What a family!” – @DennisRodman walks down memory lane about times with the @ChicagoBulls while backstage at the United Center for @AEW in Chicago. #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/lpXbJ8yolq — United Center (@UnitedCenter) September 3, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.