Edge’s contract with WWE expires next month, and he worked the last match on his current deal Friday night with a win over Sheamus. There has been speculation about what Edge will do, including potentially going to AEW.

There was a report by PWTorch that claimed Edge presented WWE with a request about what it would take to retain him, and WWE declined the request, sparking speculation within WWE that he is probably headed to AEW.

Edge took to Twitter to deny the report and noted he has a contract extension offer from WWE in his inbox.