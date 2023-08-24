Edge’s contract with WWE expires next month, and he worked the last match on his current deal Friday night with a win over Sheamus. There has been speculation about what Edge will do, including potentially going to AEW.
There was a report by PWTorch that claimed Edge presented WWE with a request about what it would take to retain him, and WWE declined the request, sparking speculation within WWE that he is probably headed to AEW.
Edge took to Twitter to deny the report and noted he has a contract extension offer from WWE in his inbox.
“I woke up to a bunch of voicemails, texts and everything from actual friends and family, wondering what’s going on and concerned, so I figured I would address it,” he said.
“There’s nothing going on. There’s no hard feelings between me and WWE, I love WWE, you know. It’s my dream gig. It’s all I ever wanted to do. I didn’t come at them with some crazy contract or anything and they didn’t deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don’t know what to do.
The first time I had to retire, it was forced. This time, the choice is on my lap and it’s a lot harder. WWE gave me that night Friday night in Toronto and it was the best night of my career. A lot of people say you should retire at WrestleMania, or this or that, but it’s not their career. Friday night was really special for me and I don’t know if that can be topped, to be perfectly honest. IF we think we can, then great. But I need to sit with it.
Just know, whatever it is I do, whether it’s Percy Jackson, which is coming out soon, or it’s wrestling or it’s sitting in my rocking chair, it’s because I’m having fun and having fun at this stage in my life and raising my kids are the two most important things. So, I hope that clears stuff up.”
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) August 24, 2023