Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer praised the ‘Spanish God,’ Sammy Guevara, for continuing to improve in his in-ring career.

“He’s still sitting under the learning tree. This weekend for two days straight we sat right next to each other and got the chance to chop it up … It’s amazing, man. He’s still that student, man. He’s still in my head trying to get that little bit of advice. It’s so freaking awesome; it’s so awesome to be in that position. I had such a good time with him and his lovely wife; she’s with child, he’s got a little baby on the way. It’s so freaking awesome, man, to see that kid grow up to be a young man and handle his responsibilities. Unbelievable.”

