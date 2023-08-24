Speaking during a recent appearance on “The Michael Kay” show, Charlotte Flair gave WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton high praise.

Flair thinks Stratton is a star on the rise. Stratton has credited Flair for inspiring her to become a wrestler.

“There is a future star, I mean she’s a star now, her name is Tiffany Stratton. She’s like, ‘It’s because of you I wanted to become a wrestler’ and I’m like, ‘Hold on, I’m not that old Tiffany, please don’t say that in interviews’ [laughs] But she’s that young. It blows my mind to realize that.”

She continued, “I’ve had a hard time enjoying the journey and I’m just now learning how to enjoy the journey, I’ve been [constantly on] go. I don’t think about it all the time, but I got to meet Tiffany privately one day and we were just talking and I was just blown away by the impact I left on her and it felt really special.”