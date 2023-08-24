As previously reported, Edge’s contract with WWE expires next month, and he worked the last match on his current deal Friday night with a win over Sheamus.

There has been speculation about what Edge will do including potentially going to AEW. During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Renee Pacquette talked about the possibility.

“It gives me goosebumps. Like, the idea of that happening. Not only just as a Canadian and as a kid growing up, watching Edge in WWE and watching his career, but to get to know him as a human. To get to know him and his wife, Beth Phoenix. They’re just such incredible, like top notch, world class human beings. To be able to watch what he was able to do and wrap up his last match in Toronto. What a storybook ending for him.”

“Imagine seeing the two of them [Edge & Christian] reuniting and having this like one last hurrah. Like, that is a wrestling fan’s dream.”