WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about CM Punk’s departure from AEW during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he expressed his hope that the Second City Saint returns to wrestling in some capacity before speculating that he could return to WWE. Highlights from Ross’s podcast are below.

Hopes Punk returns to wrestling in some capacity and speculates that it could be with WWE:

I hope so, and I think it’ll probably happen. I just don’t have any leads or any dirt. He’s still young enough and hungry enough I think to go out and grab those big paydays. I just don’t know where or when. Obviously, one would assume, that’s all I’m doing, one would assume that CM Punk’s next destination could be WWE. But there’s no guarantee of that, either. I don’t know how they left it. Then when you go through a big turnover like WWE did this week with the Endeavor thing being finalized, you never know.

Says he will personally miss him as he enjoyed spending time with him at Collision tapings:

I’m gonna miss him because I enjoy being around him, and we have such a small crew that comes on Saturday night. It’s a pretty unique environment, Collision nights. A whole lot less people are there. He’s too good not to use his skills. But I don’t know. He’s a different cat, as everybody knows. That’s not a revelation, either.

