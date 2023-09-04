Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the AEW announcer discussed what he will miss from wrestling the most when he retires, which is interacting with wrestlers.

“When I leave wrestling, that’s what I’m going to miss most, the interaction with the talents. Not necessarily just on the calls, but after the show, before the show.”

While recovering from health issues, Ross has mainly been used for main event matches of AEW Collision and occasional PPV matches.

