Two of WWE’s top stars hope to face each other at some point in the future.

World Champion Seth Rollins and former U.S. Champion Ricochet were guests on this week’s edition of The Bump, where both men campaigned for a matchup with the other. Ricochet began by explaining how he and Rollins have both matured a lot and that a 2023 showdown would be pretty wild.

Definitely a lot more hard-hitting than in 2006. Definitely a lot more strategic than in 2006. I think both of us have matured obviously a lot sense then, not only as men but as performers, as wrestlers. So I think, especially everything that he’s capable of doing, alongside everything that in capable of doing, and everything we’re willing to put our bodies through to get to where we need to go, it would be pretty wild, that’s for sure.

Rollins agrees with Ricochet, adding that they’ve both built-up their bodies to a much stronger point that a matchup between them now would look totally different than when they were younger.

Well, 17 years later, it looks like probably 50 more pounds of muscle between the two of us, at least, if not more. We were just two skinny kids back then. Yeah, it’s gonna look night and day compared to what it was two decades ago. Like you said, we’ve both grown so much as human beings and performers, everything’s gonna be different. You wouldn’t even be able to put the two matches up against each other. Here’s the thing, I would love to do it, though. We’ve gotta get it done at some point. I’d love to get it done one of these times while I still got the title on my shoulder. I think Ricochet has been long overdue for a World Heavyweight Championship match, so we gotta get it done. I’m gonna put in a word with Adam Pearce, see if we can’t get that thing done. Ricochet, he’s been working. I’d love to do it. I think the WWE Universe would be keen to it. I think it would be a great time. I know it would look a lot different, but I don’t know exactly what it would look like. So I would be very excited to see.

Another guest on The Bump was Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaugheym, who gave his thoughts on the latest storylines in WWE. You can read his thoughts about the Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar feud here, or check out the full edition of The Bump below.

