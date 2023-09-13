Matthew McConaughey gives his thoughts on recent WWE programming.

The Academy Award winning actor appeared on today’s edition of The Bump, where he discussed the matchup between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar from SummerSlam. McConaughey says that he assumed the American Nightmare was finished after the besting he took from The Beast.

My son and I were just watching the other day. We caught the Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar [match], we caught the Roman Reigns family saga that he’s got going. I did not think Rhodes was gonna come back after the beating he took [from Brock].

Rhodes managed to defeat Lesnar in the match, a move that earned Lesnar’s respect in a post-match angle. If you want to check out McConaughey’s full thoughts on WWE you can watch the full edition of The Bump below.

