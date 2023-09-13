Tyler Breeze discusses the work of his good friend Adam Cole, specifically his Panama Sunrise signature maneuver.

The Panama Sunrise is what Cole calls his version of the Canadian Destroyer, and is usually a setup move for his BOOM (running knee) finisher. During a chat with Ikuzo Unscripted, Breeze recalled telling Cole he doesn’t think he could take the move.

I was working with Cole, and I went, ‘I don’t know if I can take your little Canadian Destroyer, I don’t know if I can take it.’ Now, you see a lot of them. Before it used to be a big deal, now it’s not really a thing.

He continues, stating that some people make the move look amazing and he just wouldn’t want to bring the match quality down by not taking the move well.

I see people and they would take it crazy and I went, ‘I don’t know how you do that. I don’t know if I can do that safely and make it look good.’ Me, personally, I wouldn’t be worried so much about me getting hurt because he’s never hurt anybody with it, but I just don’t think I can make it look as good as I’d want to, so I would be like, ‘Hey, if you do something else, I can make it look really good and I’d rather do that one,’ not so much scared to take it or as a danger thing, just more of a, I’d hate to build a really good match and just let the air out of it by taking a bad move that looks like crap.

You can check out Breeze’s full interview below.

