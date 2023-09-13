WWE Hall of Famer Edge is no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster.

Edge is still listed as a SmackDown Superstar on the official WWE website, but a new report from PWInsider notes that he is no longer listed internally as an active performer.

There continues to be talk within certain circles that The Rated R Superstar may be headed to AEW.

Edge wrestled what was his last match on his WWE contract in late August, defeating Sheamus on a special edition of SmackDown to celebrate Edge’s 25th Anniversary with WWE. The contract was to expire at the end of this month. There was a report that claimed WWE denied a request from Edge that would have kept him with the company, but he later dismissed this report and admitted that he did have an offer from WWE sitting in his inbox. People in AEW and WWE have expected Edge to join AEW.

For what it’s worth, Mercedes Moné (Mercedes Varnado, fka Sasha Banks) took to X/Twitter this afternoon around the same time and posted lyrics from Edge’s “Metalingus” theme song. Moné was shown in the crowd at AEW All In last month, and is rumored to debut for the company once she is medically cleared to compete from the ankle injury suffered in late May.

“On this day, I see clearly. Everything has come to life,” she wrote with the GIF seen below.

While Edge confirmed that his WWE deal expires at the end of this month, there is still no word on if there is any non-compete clause attached to the contract as it will be expiring.

