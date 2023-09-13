The American Dragon Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the work of Ricky Starks and Big Bill and why he thinks both men have a bright future in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Ricky Starks and how good their strap match was at AEW All Out:

He’s been on the cusp for so long. I think why he hasn’t crossed over that barrier is because he needs the opportunities where he can cross that line to go from upper mid-card to the main event. He’s had opportunities, but we haven’t been great with the follow-through. In his promos, you can see the frustration, and it’s a very real frustration. I can understand that frustration, I’ve been there. He lets his heart bleed out on the screen, which is really important. He’s great at that, too. Look at what Ricky did in that strap match. I loved the physicality. That’s one of the things that draws me to pro wrestling, the idea that it’s physical. I like being in physical matches. I wasn’t sure if he would enjoy being in that physical of a match. But that’s one of the interesting things about being in the ring with somebody. Although it’s entertainment, there’s a lot you don’t know. A lot of the interactions and the fire-ups, those are very real. It was really fun for me to see his reactions to some of the things I was doing, and he was able to see my reactions, too. Those were visceral reactions, and I was very pleased with it.

How proud he is of Big Bill:

I was very proud of the work we did together in 2018, and he’s only got better since. I’m really impressed with him. His wrestling has gotten really, really great since 2018, but there are also steps he’s made in his personal life. Seeing him as the human he is now, I’m so proud of him. He’s done great work in life. I’m excited to see him and Mox on Dynamite.

