Heath could be a free agent soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the former Heath Slater will see his Impact Wrestling contract expire in October. As of now, he is set to enter free agency as a new deal has yet to be reached.

Following 14 years with WWE, Heath debuted for Impact at Slammiversary 2020 and has been there ever since. He previously held the Impact World Tag Team Titles with Rhino on one occasion. Heath’s most recent Impact singles match was a win over Alan Angels on the August 3 episode.

