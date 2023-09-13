Jon Moxley sees professional wrestling much differently other people.

The AEW superstar spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Jesse and Anna on B.105, where he hyped up this evening’s episode of Dynamite and his International Championship defense against Big Bill. Moxley promises that his showdown with Bill will get “very ugly.”

It’s a family-friendly event. You can bring children, bring Grandma, but it is a very physical and violent sport. This particular main event is going to get very ugly. If the last wrestling you’ve seen on TV is some kind of hokey cartoonish buffoonery kind of thing years ago on the television, this is not that.

Moxley would then explain how much pro-wrestling has evolved in 2023, adding that the sport is just as much like the HBO classic The Wire as it is a hokey rasslin show.

Pro wrestling in 2023 has evolved to something much different than people even think it is now that aren’t familiar with it. If you like sports, drama, and violence, this is a very gritty wrestling show at times. A lot of times, it’s more like watching The Wire than watching what you think is a pro wrestling show. That’s what it’s going to be on Wednesday. It’s not jokes. A lot is on the line, championship gold, people’s health, people’s future and legacy. It’s a hell of a dramatic night.

