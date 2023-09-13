Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH with the final build for next week’s Grand Slam Dynamite.

Dynamite will be headlined by hometown star Jon Moxley defending his AEW International Title against Big Bill. Dynamite will also feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the Grand Slam challenger for AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya, and the finals of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament to decide who will challenge ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF for his AEW World Title next Wednesday.

Below is the current card for tonight:

* We will hear from Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara before their one-on-one match at Grand Slam

* Don Callis will unveil his next masterpiece

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose to determine challenger for AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya at Grand Slam

* Roderick Strong vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the non-title finals of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator with the winner going to Grand Slam to challenge ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF for his AEW World Title

* AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defends against Big Bill

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

