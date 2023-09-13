Road Dogg speaks on the Young Bucks.

The Hall of Famer had some very nice things to say about the AEW superstar EVPs during the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, which also included the former multi-time tag champion saying he was a better sports entertainer than the brotherly duo. That being said, Road Dogg specifies that the Bucks are far more successful than he ever was in the business.

I have to say no….you know what, I’m going to say ‘yes, I am better’ than both of them. What I’m not going to say is that they are bad human beings and that they are bad at business. What they have done is far more successful than what I’ve ever done in this industry and kudos to you bros, for that. Now, you’re talking to the Road Dogg, and you’re asking if they are better, I go back to a time where I was a mizark for myself, and I’m sure you two are too, and let’s be honest, there once was a time where the D-O-Double G wasn’t bad at what he did. I was very humble I felt (in that answer) while being braggadocious. They are both talented individuals, good brothers, I’ve always heard they are good guys and I would love them, haven’t spent enough time around them to know. Two prong answer: A, I’m better than them because I want the kick back on social media. Two, I gave them props for being way more successful than I have ever been. I feel I answered politically correct and professionally provocative.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)