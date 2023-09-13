On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about Paul Heyman, who is currently aligned with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on television.

“He looks freaking great,” Dogg said about Heyman turning 58-years-old. “He’s on top of his game. Paul Heyman, happy birthday to you, sir. You look great, you smell terrific, and congratulations on all your success.”

Road Dogg also ranked Heyman on the Mt. Rushmore of wrestling managers:

“A hundred percent. Yeah, not even questionable. I think a lot of people say that about themselves. He may be right. Me and Paul have a great relationship. I’m not saying one way or another, but I think his body of work speaks for itself, and the longevity speaks to how good he is at it. I don’t know what else to say besides he’s definitely on the Mount Rushmore thing. The other three are debatable, but I don’t think he is.”

