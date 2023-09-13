Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer provided an update on Cody Hall, the son of the late Scott Hall, who broke into the wrestling business in 2016.

“I just talked to … not so much Cassie, but Cody and I [talked]. Cody … there was a job that opened up in Atlanta, and I wanted to see if … I told him to get down there. I know the general manager, so I hope that worked out for him. But yeah, we stay in touch. Cody went to an A.A. meeting this past week. And I was really proud of him. He’s taken on personal responsibility for his life, and … you know … he’s in a really tough situation.”

Nash also talked about the broken neck Cody suffered in Japan.

“He’s 6’10”. If he wouldn’t have caught one of those young bucks that broke his neck over in Japan, if he just ole’d and let the guy bounce off the concrete, he’d probably be in the business somewhere, working. Instead, he got his neck broke over in Japan, and along with that, a lot of dreams got shattered. It just … when you lose your dad, it’s just f****d. And I think he and I are kind of the same. I think that maybe, I’m like the only person that misses his dad as much as he does.”

