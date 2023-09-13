While speaking on the 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed meeting CM Punk at the Cauliflower Alley Club, where Punk received the prestigious Iron Mike Mazurki award days before he was released by AEW because of his physical altercation with Jack Perry.

“I just saw him Thursday night. He was getting an award, and he gave a speech, and he came down and talked to me. He was in a really good mood, good vibes really. Really seemed like [he] was really happy in the moment, felt like he was having a good time, sitting over at the other table by Mickie James … And anyway … he’ll be alright. It be interesting to see where he ends up … Who knows, but best wishes to him and everybody.”

