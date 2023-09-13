Speaking on a recent edition of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson recalled working with The Rock.

Johnson claimed there is a side to The Rock that fans have yet to see.

“[We had an argument] About who’s going to go over and what we were gonna do to get to that point where I beat him up and pin him. He didn’t like some of my ideas. I didn’t like his ideas. There was a locker room incident. I don’t really want to say what it was. The Rock, he ain’t who he seems to be. He’s not all that smiling and handshaking that people think he is. I’ve seen him be very rude to some of the fans. Very rude.”

