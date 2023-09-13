In a recent interview with Essentially Sports, Drew McIntyre discussed his history with Brock Lesnar.

The former WWE Champion thinks they have some unfinished business.

“As far as I’m concerned, not really, because I beat him. We had the run leading up to WrestleMania and then I defeated him for the title. But, you know, if Brock shows back up in my life, I’m ready for the challenge.”

McIntyre also talked about Lesnar’s babyface turn in 2021 that lasted through the night after WrestleMania 39 earlier this year when he turned heel on Raw by attacking Cody Rhodes.

“There’s nobody like Brock Lesnar. I’ve seen what he’s been up to since last time we tangled, his cowboy run; he’s even more terrifying as a good guy smiling with a cowboy hat on, somehow. He did eliminate me from the Royal Rumble so we’re 1-1 in the Royal Rumble and then I’m 1-0 in singles matches so he’s probably the one who’s looking to come back and even the odds.”

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)