Sony announced ‘El Muerto,’ a Spider-Man spinoff movie from Marvel starring Bad Bunny, was currently off its release schedule this past June.

Originally, it was slated to be released on January 12, 2024. However, it had not started shooting. At the time, a report stated the following:

“The project fell victim to the ongoing writers strike; the script needed additional work as of mid-spring but services could not be done in time.”

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Bunny was asked what happened with the project. The article noted: