AEW will hold a special episode of Dynamite with the Grand Slam tagline from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY, on Wednesday, September 20th.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,284 tickets, and there are 5,845 left. It’s set up for 12,129 seats.

The first Grand Slam event was held in 2021, with the main event of Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW Women’s World Championship. The 2022 event featured Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the vacant AEW World Championship.

The first show drew over 20,000 fans, while the second event had over 13,000 fans in attendance.