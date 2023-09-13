Bayley announced in a post on Instagram that she will be auctioning off worn ring gear on eBay with 100% of proceeds to the Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation.

The foundation has been taking in animals for families who lost their homes in the tragic fires in Maui.

She will provide a signature on the gear or on a separate Topps card. She wrote the following:

“My auction items have finally been listed on eBay! 100% of the proceeds will go directly to @hawaiianimalrescuefoundation which will support animals that have been affected by the fires in Hawaii. These 6 listings will be up for a total of 10 days and will have free shipping! Happy bidding and thank you for your support. ——



Please go to eBay.com and search ‘WWE Bayley Ring Worn Gear”.

You can also find the links on my Twitter, I will tag them on my stories, as well as a few up in my bio.”